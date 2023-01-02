Seahouses Lifeboat scrambled following reports of car attempting to cross the Holy Island causeway safe times
The UK Coastguard has requested the launch of Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat to investigate report of a car and occupants cut off attempting to cross the Holy Island causeway outside of the safe crossing times.
The Coastguard Team from Holy Island was also mobilised when the alarm was raised at about 11.45am today (Monday, January 2)
Safe crossing times were scheduled to be between 1.20am – 9.40am and the from 13.55pm – 9.55pm.
On arrival, the Coastguard Team confirm the people were safe and dry on the Causeway bridge and their car would be able to be moved as the tide receded.
As they were in no danger, the ILB was stood down and returned to station.