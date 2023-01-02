The Coastguard Team from Holy Island was also mobilised when the alarm was raised at about 11.45am today (Monday, January 2)

Safe crossing times were scheduled to be between 1.20am – 9.40am and the from 13.55pm – 9.55pm.

On arrival, the Coastguard Team confirm the people were safe and dry on the Causeway bridge and their car would be able to be moved as the tide receded.

The Holy Island Causeway