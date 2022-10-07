Seahouses all-weather lifeboat.

UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses all weather lifeboat to go to the yacht’s assistance shortly before 11pm on Thursday.

The yacht, with one crewman, was dragging its anchor at the haven.

On arrival, the yacht was found to be in close proximity to other moored vessels, all with mooring lines in the water. This made any rescue attempt difficult, and the yacht was at risk of going aground.

There were problems attempting to set its anchor so lifeboat coxswain Keith Slater decided to tow the yacht, to the harbour pier where it was safely moored.