Seahouses lifeboat launched after walkers get into difficulty on Budle Bay sand flats

Walkers have been urged to take care on the sand flats at Budle Bay, near Bamburgh,
By Ian Smith
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST

Seahouses inshore lifeboat was launched at the request of the Coastguard at 1.44pm on Sunday, to assist two adults and a child, reportedly cut off by the rising tide while walking across the sand flats there.

The trio had made their way to safety back on the beach by the time the inshore lifeboat arrived.

Seahouses Lifeboat press officer Ian Clayton said “While it can be very tempting and enjoyable to walk across the sand flats at places like Budle Bay and Holy Island, we do urge visitors to be careful, as the tide rises quite quickly, and can encircle the unwary. Fortunately, on this occasion, the casualties got ashore safely and unaided.”

Seahouses inshore lifeboat.Seahouses inshore lifeboat.
Shortly after 2pm, Seahouses all-weather lifeboat was also asked to transport paramedics to Holy Island for a medical emergency with the causeway closed but it was stood down prior to launching.

