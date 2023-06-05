Seahouses inshore lifeboat was launched at the request of the Coastguard at 1.44pm on Sunday, to assist two adults and a child, reportedly cut off by the rising tide while walking across the sand flats there.

The trio had made their way to safety back on the beach by the time the inshore lifeboat arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seahouses Lifeboat press officer Ian Clayton said “While it can be very tempting and enjoyable to walk across the sand flats at places like Budle Bay and Holy Island, we do urge visitors to be careful, as the tide rises quite quickly, and can encircle the unwary. Fortunately, on this occasion, the casualties got ashore safely and unaided.”

Seahouses inshore lifeboat.