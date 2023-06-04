Seahouses inshore lifeboat was requested to launch by the Coastguard at 5.44pm on Friday, following an incomplete 999 call received by Northumbria Police.

The police had traced the location of the call to Staple Sound area at the Farne Islands.

The inshore lifeboat conducted an extensive search and no vessels or people in difficulty were found.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat sets out on a search around the Farne Islands.