Seahouses lifeboat launched after 999 call traced to the Farne Islands
An emergency search was carried out after an incomplete 999 call came in from the Farne Islands.
Seahouses inshore lifeboat was requested to launch by the Coastguard at 5.44pm on Friday, following an incomplete 999 call received by Northumbria Police.
The police had traced the location of the call to Staple Sound area at the Farne Islands.
The inshore lifeboat conducted an extensive search and no vessels or people in difficulty were found.
It was later believed to be an accidental operation of a mobile phone.