The woman had suffered a suspected dislocated knee after slipping on rocks on Staple Island.

Seahouses all-weather lifeboat launched shortly after 1pm on Thursday.

The woman was assessed and given pain relief by the casualty care trained crew.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seahouses all-weather lifeboat launches.

She was transferred to the lifeboat by stretcher after her injured limb was immobilised and transported back to Seahouses harbour, to await a road ambulance for the onward journey to the Northumbria Hospital in Cramlington.

Coxswain Craig Pringle said: “This was a fairly straight forward operation for our crew, who train for these scenarios. The casualty was obviously in a lot of pain.

"We wish her well and hope she makes a speedy recovery from her unfortunate accident.”

It was the second call of the day for the crew.