Seahouses Lifeboat called to assist with a medical emergency on Holy Island

Crews were called out just before 2.30pm on Thursday, September 9 to assist the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) in reaching an ill female on Holy Island.

The All Weather Lifeboat was launched to carry the ambulance crew to Holy Island where they assessed the ill female.

RNLI volunteers carried a NEAS team over to Holy Island to treat an ill female.

The Lifeboat and brought her back to Seahouses for the onward journey to hospital via ambulance.

Seahouses Lifeboat Operations Manager, Ian Clayton said: “We have a protocol with North East Ambulance for these situations, and the incident demonstrates good cooperation between the Ambulance Service, RNLI, HM Coastguard Holy Island and the UK Coastguard Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre at Bridlington.

"We hope the lady makes a full and speedy recovery.”

