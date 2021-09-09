Seahouses Lifeboat called to assist with a medical emergency on Holy Island
Seahouses Lifeboat volunteers were called out to assist the North East Ambulance Service with a medical emergency on Holy Island.
Crews were called out just before 2.30pm on Thursday, September 9 to assist the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) in reaching an ill female on Holy Island.
The Causeway was closing due to the tide at 2.50pm, meaning paramedics would not have had a sufficient amount of time to deal with the casualty.
The All Weather Lifeboat was launched to carry the ambulance crew to Holy Island where they assessed the ill female.
The Lifeboat and brought her back to Seahouses for the onward journey to hospital via ambulance.
Seahouses Lifeboat Operations Manager, Ian Clayton said: “We have a protocol with North East Ambulance for these situations, and the incident demonstrates good cooperation between the Ambulance Service, RNLI, HM Coastguard Holy Island and the UK Coastguard Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre at Bridlington.
"We hope the lady makes a full and speedy recovery.”