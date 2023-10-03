Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 999 call had been received by HM Coastguard from a member of the public, concerned that the two paddle boarders appeared not to be making any headway against the tidal flow at 3.41pm on Saturday.

The inshore Llifeboat launched and made best speed to Holy Island. On arrival of the lifeboat, the two paddle boarders were quickly located. They did not require assistance and were in no difficulty.

The lifeboat shadowed them for a short while till they were closer to shore, and then returned to station. Local Coastguards from Holy Island and Seahouses had also been mobilised.

Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat on service.