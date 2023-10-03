News you can trust since 1854
Seahouses inshore lifeboat launches to report of paddle boarders in difficulty at Holy Island

HM Coastguard tasked Seahouses inshore lifeboat to go to the assistance of two paddle boarders off Holy Island over the weekend.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
A 999 call had been received by HM Coastguard from a member of the public, concerned that the two paddle boarders appeared not to be making any headway against the tidal flow at 3.41pm on Saturday.

The inshore Llifeboat launched and made best speed to Holy Island. On arrival of the lifeboat, the two paddle boarders were quickly located. They did not require assistance and were in no difficulty.

The lifeboat shadowed them for a short while till they were closer to shore, and then returned to station. Local Coastguards from Holy Island and Seahouses had also been mobilised.

Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat on service.Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat on service.
Seahouses RNLI Volunteer Press Officer Ian Clayton commented: “This fortunately turned out to be a false alarm with good intent. The member of the public had been concerned for the paddle boarders’ safety, and did exactly the right thing by calling the Coastguard.”

