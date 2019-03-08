Seahouses harbour works to begin at last

A £3million restoration of Seahouses pier will now go ahead as planned after licensing issues were resolved.

The restoration, which is being led by Northumberland County Council and funded by the Environment Agency, will see the whole pier re-skinned, ensuring it remains in good condition.

Exposure to the elements and constant buffeting by the sea means the structure is in poor condition – with only 10 to 15 years of usable life left in it.

Progress in 2018 stalled due to the marine licence application being caught up in a wider national licensing debate. These issues have since been resolved and in December the county council received the required licence, seven months after the expected determination date.

Throughout January, the project team has worked to consider the licence conditions within the designs and methods of work, and contracts have now been exchanged with Balfour Beatty to deliver the scheme. The work will be completed between April and September.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, who represents Bamburgh ward, said: “While the work is on we will be doing our best to ensure there is minimal disruption to the businesses that use the pier, with walkways in place for visitors to the Farne Islands to get to the boats.

“The harbour will still be open for business,” he added.

“The postponement of the restoration was very frustrating. However, it’s great that the team at the county council has worked hard to get things back on track.”