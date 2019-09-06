Seahouses gears up for Tour of Britain heading through Northumberland
Red and yellow bikes have appeared all over Seahouses to celebrate the Tour of Britain's visit.
Stage three of Britain's premier bike race will pass through the village on Monday, en route from Berwick to Newcastle.
The local community is playing is part in celebrating the occasion by decorating streets and shop windows in the colours of the Northumberland flag, while bunting is also in place across Main Street.
North Sunderland Parish Council has placed eight bikes at strategic locations, while a beautifully decorated bike hangs on the wall of Seahouses Methodist Church.
The cyclists are expected to pass through between 12.41pm and 1pm, with the first Eisberg sprint of the day taking place at the end of the St Aidan's straight.
The stage will start from the centre of Berwick, crossing Berwick Bridge as the race heads along the Tweed Valley and onto Ford and Wooler.
It follows a route through Beadnell, Embleton, Longhoughton, Alnwick, Hipsburn, Warkworth, Amble and Morpeth, before going through south east Northumberland and into Tyneside.
After passing through Whitley Bay, Tynemouth, North Shields and Wallsend, the final kilometres will see the race heading alongside the banks of the River Tyne on the Quayside in Newcastle, before turning onto Grey Street for a spectacular uphill city centre finish.
Coun Ailsa Campbell-Shiel, speaking at the North Sunderland Parish Council meeting on Monday, believes the community interest is further evidence of the pride people have in their village.
Last week, Seahouses won a Heart of Achievement award at the 2019 Northumbie Awards, which reward participation in Northumberland Day.
She said: "We were up against some strong competition and I didn't think we stood a chance but the judges came here and looked at what we had done to decorate the village for Northumberland Day and thought we fully deserved it.
"A couple of years ago there was absolutely nothing but now lots of different businesses are getting involved and quite a few have offered to help with efforts for the future so it's really positive."