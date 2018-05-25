Seahouses dad to paddle length of Britain for charity

Army veteran Dan Smith will be kayaking the length of Great Britain, in a bid to raise £25,000 for The Royal British Legion.

The dad-of-two from Seahouses served in the British Army for 14 years, completing military tours of Afghanistan and Northern Ireland.

To mark 100 years since the end of the First World War, Dan is completing a 60-day challenge by kayaking 900 miles.

He will start his mission in the Scottish Highlands in September. It is the first time anyone has attempted to kayak inland the full length of Great Britain.

The challenge is dubbed the Paddle of Britain and proceeds will go to the Legion. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paddle ofbritain