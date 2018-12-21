Seahouses councillors call for parking charges rethink

Proposed parking charges in Seahouses’ main car park are being opposed by the parish council.

Northumberland County Council is proposing the following charges at the Station Yard car park: 1 hour free; 3 hours £3.50; all day £5.50; coaches 4 hours £6; coaches all day £8.

A residents’ letter urging the parish council to oppose these charges was read out at the December meeting.

The parish council said that as the county council decided not to introduce car parking charges in town-centre car parks to support the local economy, support of coastal economies should also be considered too and charges should be evenly distributed.

This was proposed by Coun Sylvia Hillan and agreed by the council.

It was also noted that it is proposed to offer free parking in Main Street before 9am and after 6pm. The Harbour car park charge is £4 per day.

Concerns were also raised by local residents about school pick-up vehicle damage to the grassed area leading on to South Lane.

It was advised that the residents concerned contact the manager of Busy Bees to ask for help from the parents.

Phil Bradley from the county council is going to visit the site and also discuss a request from residents for a ‘vehicle access for residents only’ sign.

Councillors heard there is no claim to ownership of this lane.