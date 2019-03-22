Seahouses car park work nearly finished

Car park works which have been taking place in Seahouses over recent weeks are due to be finished by Easter.

The overflow section of the main Seafield car park is being transformed at a cost of £305,000.

Formerly an unmarked grassed area prone to damage, the surface is being regraded, drainage works carried out and parking bays created to promote more efficient parking.

Once finished there will be 160 spaces and the car park will be much more user friendly and hard-wearing, particularly in wet weather.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, member for Bamburgh on Northumberland County Council, provided the update to members of North Sunderland Parish Council.

He revealed he is to meet the site manager and lead council officer to discuss residents’ complaints and will report back to the parish council.

Paul Jones, county council director of local services, reported that the toby at North Street had been repaired. The parish council is to request the repair of tobies at the top of Dunstan View and outside Barclays Bank.

Parish councillors were also told that £25,000 had been allocated in the Local Transport Plan for highways maintenance on Southfield Avenue and £50,000 for resurfacing of the North Sunderland part of Main Street.