Tourists are reaping the benefits of improvements at one of Northumberland’s busiest car parks.

Over £500,000 has been spent carrying out improvements to Seafield car park in Seahouses and to Craster car park - both of which attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

At Seahouses, the surface of the former grass extension car park was not formally set out and used to suffer from rutting and other damage in bad weather, making it difficult to use.

The car park has been excavated and regraded, drains installed, a stone surface laid and rows of parking bays created to promote more efficient parking.

There are 160 spaces and the car park will be much more user friendly and hard-wearing, particularly in wet weather.

The spring spell of warm weather and the increasing number of visitors as the summer season gets underway has seen visitors making the most of the extra spaces.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for local services with Northumberland County Council, said: “This was among the first of a number of schemes we are delivering across the county as part of a new package of parking improvements.

“The work will ultimately help boost tourism and should have a positive knock-on effect for the local economy.“

Local councillor Guy Renner-Thompson said: “The Seafield extension car park has been brought up to a high standard and the number of vehicles using it shows how popular it is.

“We’re still to reach our peak tourist season but judging by the level of usage it’s going to be another extremely successful summer for the local economy.”