Seahouses businesses donate towards brightening up town in time for Tour of Britain coming to Northumberland
Seahouses shops and businesses have donated over £600 for new street bunting.
It is envisaged the bunting will be in place for the visit of the Tour of Britain cycle ride on September 9.
The work is being carried out by a volunteer group who wanted to help with the visual improvement of the village.
North Sunderland Parish Council has also agreed to fund £300 for some material and polypropylene webbing for the top of the bunting.
Some decorated bikes in the Northumberland colours of red and yellow will also be fastened around the memorial.
Meanwhile, councillors have delivered requests for donations towards the parish’s council tax precept to local holiday lets. They are following the example of neighbouring Bamburgh which has raised over £1,000 in this way.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Northumberland County Council is to arrange for grass to be cut and weeds removed at the former first school site following concerns raised by the parish council last month. The county council is waiting for the building to be taken out of the government’s education section by the secretary of state.
The parish council is still awaiting a reply from the Lord Crewe Trust about the repositioning of a whale bone arch stolen from the former first school grounds and later found dumped near the football club. A site near the harbour is favoured.
Concerns have been raised about the little bin on Harbour Hill not being emptied. The county council has been notified.
The next meeting of the parish council is on Monday, September 2 at 7pm, Stone Close sheltered housing community centre.