Seahouses bakery shortlisted for world title

Trotter Family Bakers of Seahouses has made the shortlist of the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2019.

After a busy judging day in Dunfermline where a panel of over 50 professional judges assessed hundreds of products, Trotter secured a slot on the shortlist.

“Over 80 butchers and bakers entered close to 500 of their best products into 11 categories this year and the competition has been fierce so Trotter Family Bakers can be proud to have come this far,” said head judge Ian Nelson on behalf of Scottish Bakers which manages the competition.

“The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards is the only competition of its kind recognising excellence in the preparation of a perfect pie,” said Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers.

“The competition is now a regular fixture on the calendar as butchers and bakers throughout the land vie for pie supremacy and the boost to their business that always comes with such a sought after title.”

This year’s bumper crop of entries features more ‘products at their peak’ than ever before with accolades on offer for the best: Scotch Pie, Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pie, Steak Pie, Sausage Roll, Cold Savoury, Hot Savoury, Vegetarian Savoury, Haggis Savoury, Bridie, Apple Pie.

Judging for the competition took place on November 14 and the winner will be announced at a prestigious luncheon on January 15 at the Westerwood Hotel, Cumbernauld.

The winner of the Scotch Pie category will be declared as the world champion.

The competition, which has run for 20 years, aims to highlight that bakers and butchers create high quality artisan pastry products.