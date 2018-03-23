Sea of dog mess is like ‘50 Shades of Brown’

“I was thinking of taking a picture of all the dog muck and posting it on social media with the caption: 50 Shades of Brown.”

That’s the view of frustrated Rothbury parish councillor Ashley Arkle, as she voiced her dismay at the amount of poo at the village’s Whitton View.

“It is disgusting,” said Coun Arkle at last Wednesday evening’s meeting.

“It is bad on that main bit at the front of Whitton View; the grass is full. All the children play down there, and, as a responsible dog owner myself, it makes me so angry.”

Coun Jeff Sutton said the issue wasn’t confined to Whitton View and he called for offenders to be named and shamed.

“It is a health issue and it should be dealt with. The problem isn’t just at Whitton View, it is all over. Bridge Street is particularly bad.

“There’s also the issue of people putting the mess in bags, but then leaving the bag and not putting it in a bin.”

Giving some advice, Coun Steven Bridgett said: “Contact the county council and request the dog warden, with the area, time of day and a description of the owner and/or dog.

“I have seen the dog warden in the village, but she needs the intelligence first. Once she has that, she will do her level best to catch them.”

For information on how to report a dog-fouling issue, visit www.northumberland.gov.uk/Protection/Animals.aspx

The county council’s website states that offenders will be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100. If payment is not received within 14 days, offenders will be prosecuted and face a court appearance, with a maximum penalty of £1,000.

Last year, the county council launched the Green Dog Walkers scheme, a community-led programme to reduce dog fouling and promote responsible dog ownership.

Coun Arkle said that she would contact the county council about the issue and the subject will be put onto next month’s agenda.