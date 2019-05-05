SCOUTS: Leading the way in listening

As a proud Scout Ambassador, I’m always looking for ways to help young people in Northumberland develop the skills they need to succeed. One of the most essential of these is active listening.

According to YouGov research, 86 per cent of UK adults who had a view said we don’t listen to each other enough. That needs to change.

If actors don’t listen to each other, the scene doesn’t work.

The same applies in real life – it’s about taking time to understand different points of view and showing respect.

Good listening is vital at home and at work. Some 94 per cent of those with a view believe active listening is important in creating a productive work environment.

The good news is that Scouts in Northumberland are leading the way in this area.

Over 90 per cent of UK adults say that the Scouts are helping young people to develop this important skill by working together with different kinds of people in small teams.

When young people learn listening skills, it encourages them to develop empathy and understand more about the needs of others.

So whether you’re an adult looking for a great volunteering opportunity, or a young person looking to develop your skills, visit www.scouts.org.uk to find out how to get involved.

Thanks to all our great Scout volunteers, and thanks for listening,

Warwick Davis,

Actor, Director and Scout Ambassador