Scout group hits new heights

Members of the 1st Whittingham Baden Powell Scout Group raised £316.31 for the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNPMRT) with a sponsored climb of The Cheviot.

At 815 metres, Cheviot is the highest hill in the team’s operational area.

The 20 Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Seniors, aged between four and 15, tackled the walk on a sunny, but freezing cold, day.

The windy conditions got everyone moving faster than expected with both the ascent and descent taking just five hours.

The funds will be used equip the team’s new third response vehicle, which is on order and will be delivered in the coming months.

NNPMRT provides a search and rescue service for the whole of the Northumbria Police area, which covers 2,159 square miles.

It costs around £35,000 a year to keep the volunteer rescue team operational and direct donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/nnpmrt