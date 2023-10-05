Kielder Observatory has received a £75,000 grant to get diverse communities involved in their work.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funding, from the Mindsets + Missions programme, will involve people from underrepresented backgrounds contributing to an imaging project at the centre.

Kielder Observatory CEO Catherine Johns said: “Our existing outreach work tells us there is interest within underrepresented groups, but the means to participate is lacking.

“We are going to be co-creating content with them so it can empower them to participate in the generation of imagery and data to enrich academic research and further our understanding of the universe.”

The Milky Way rising over the Kielder Observatory in Northumberland. (Photo by Kielder Observatory)

Mindsets + Missions, funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), aims to support museums, science centres, and individuals with inclusive, research-related projects, of which Kielder is one of 12.