Kielder Observatory has received a £75,000 grant to get diverse communities involved in their work.

Kielder Observatory awarded £75,000 Mindsets + Missions grant
and live on Freeview channel 276
The funding, from the Mindsets + Missions programme, will involve people from underrepresented backgrounds contributing to an imaging project at the centre.
Kielder Observatory CEO Catherine Johns said: “Our existing outreach work tells us there is interest within underrepresented groups, but the means to participate is lacking.
“We are going to be co-creating content with them so it can empower them to participate in the generation of imagery and data to enrich academic research and further our understanding of the universe.”
Mindsets + Missions, funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), aims to support museums, science centres, and individuals with inclusive, research-related projects, of which Kielder is one of 12.
Head of public engagement at UKRI,Tom Saunders, said: “We are excited to be working with these 12 organisations to explore the diverse ways that museums and science centres can open up research and innovation and connect with underrepresented groups.”