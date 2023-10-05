News you can trust since 1854
Kielder Observatory awarded £75,000 Mindsets + Missions grant

Kielder Observatory has received a £75,000 grant to get diverse communities involved in their work.
By Craig Buchan
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 14:35 BST
The funding, from the Mindsets + Missions programme, will involve people from underrepresented backgrounds contributing to an imaging project at the centre.

Kielder Observatory CEO Catherine Johns said: “Our existing outreach work tells us there is interest within underrepresented groups, but the means to participate is lacking.

“We are going to be co-creating content with them so it can empower them to participate in the generation of imagery and data to enrich academic research and further our understanding of the universe.”

The Milky Way rising over the Kielder Observatory in Northumberland. (Photo by Kielder Observatory)The Milky Way rising over the Kielder Observatory in Northumberland. (Photo by Kielder Observatory)
Mindsets + Missions, funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), aims to support museums, science centres, and individuals with inclusive, research-related projects, of which Kielder is one of 12.

Head of public engagement at UKRI,Tom Saunders, said: “We are excited to be working with these 12 organisations to explore the diverse ways that museums and science centres can open up research and innovation and connect with underrepresented groups.”

