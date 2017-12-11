Schools raise cash for little Evie’s fund

Kind-hearted children have been raising money to help a little girl with a rare condition.

At a recent Rotakids meeting held at St Michael’s CE Primary, Alnwick, the children were very proud to be able to present Evie Campbell’s mum Rebecca with a cheque for £1785.61 for the Evie Campbell Fund.

The funds were raised by fun-runs in both St Michael’s and Swansfield primaries, as well as the Duke’s and Lindisfarne middle schools, before the summer break.

Evie’s mum was delighted with the donation and offered her thanks to the four schools and the many children who had taken part.

Six-year-old Evie, from Shilbottle, suffers from diamond-blackfan anaemia (DBA), a rare blood condition where the bone marrow fails to produce red blood cells.

Evie and her family regularly travel to St Mary’s Hospital, in London, the UK’s specialist centre for DBA, where Evie undergoes bone marrow biopsies, liver biopsies, blood tests, MRI scans and other procedures.

Her bone marrow is failing and the team at St Mary’s are hoping to find a suitable donor.

The fund was set up to help Evie and her parents with travel, accommodation and living costs while staying in London. To donate, visit http://www.eviecampbell.co.uk