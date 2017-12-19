Schools encouraged to join Premier League programme

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery is calling on all primary schools in Northumberland to follow the example set by 16 in his constituency and sign up to a special scheme.

Premier League Primary Stars is open to all primary schools across England and Wales and enables them to access completely free teaching resource packs covering PE, English, maths and PSHE for children aged five to 11.

Real-life examples from football provide lesson content, videos and fun activities to enhance children’s understanding and interest across the curriculum.

All 20 Premier League clubs and 74 EFL and National League clubs have signed up to deliver Premier League Primary Stars.

Having reached the original target of 10,000 schools 18 months earlier than expected, the Premier League have announced a new target of signing up 15,000 schools by May 2019.

Sixteen schools have already signed up in Mr Lavery’s constituency, which covers the Morpeth, Ashington and Bedlington area.

Mr Lavery, who is also the chairman of the Labour Party, said: “At this time of great strain on our schools, I want to make as many educational facilities as possible aware of this great scheme. The opportunity to benefit from these free resources and the potential to inspire those with an interest in football already is a fantastic one.”

All schools need to do is visit plprimarystars.com and register to begin accessing the resources.