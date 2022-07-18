Robert Hattersley, 13, of Crawcrook, sadly died following an incident in the River Tyne near Ovingham shortly before 4.15pm yesterday (Sunday).

Emergency services were deployed to the area and searches for him were carried out by a number of organisations including police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and Mountain Rescue.

Sadly, Robert’s body was later found in the water and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Robert Hattersley.

Today, Robert’s family have paid tribute to the much-loved schoolboy and say he will be missed by everyone who knew him.

They said: “It is impossible to put into words the heartbreak we are feeling – Robert was so kind and loving. We are absolutely devastated by what has happened.

“He brought a smile to so many people’s faces and he will be missed by absolutely everyone who knew and loved him.

“We’d like to thank all the emergency services who worked so hard to try to find Robert, as well as everyone who has been in touch passing on their messages of condolence.”

Search teams at the River Tyne near Ovingham. Picture: North News and Pictures

Police are continuing to support Robert’s family and have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

Officers do not believe there to be any third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident and our thoughts are with Robert’s family at this absolutely horrendous time.

“We will continue to support them in any way that we can, as they attempt to process the events of the last 24 hours.

The River Tyne at Ovingham.