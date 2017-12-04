SCHOOL: Where is the insignia stone?

In 1966, I was an apprentice bricklayer with JG Green and Sons of Warkworth when they built the now demolished Duchess’s High School.

I worked on the school for the duration of the building and have many happy memories of the job and the people who also worked there.

One particular memory was helping to lay the insignia stone, which was part of the large gable end facing Alwynside and Howling Lane.

Our foreman bricklayer actually had his fingers trapped while laying this large, beautiful stone, which was the focal point of the gable end.

I would like to find out what happened to the insignia stone and why it didn’t form part of the of the new school.

Surely, it wasn’t destroyed?

Tony Bowie,

Glovers Green,

Alnwick