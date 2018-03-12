School welcomes rugby league trophy

Pupils at Shilbottle Primary School were lucky to see the Super League trophy last week as it was brought into school by Newcastle Thunder, who were promoting rugby league’s Magic Weekend at St James’ Park, Newcastle, on May 19 and 20.

This will be the fourth time it has been held in Newcastle – the first time it’s been held anywhere four times in a row – and with Alnwick Bears, the newest, most northerly rugby league club in England, just starting out, the Rugby Football League is keen to promote the sport in the area.