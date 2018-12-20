School shocked at sudden death of loving teacher

A school is in mourning after a much-loved teacher died earlier this month.

The sudden death of Reception teacher Noreen Byrne shocked and saddened governors, staff and the whole school community of St Paul’s RCVA Primary School in Alnwick.

Mrs Byrne was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. She was still enjoying teaching her class until she became ill, only three weeks before her death on December 10. She was passionate about teaching and learning in the early years and her skills, experience and expertise were recognised.

Headteacher Maria Wilson said: “The whole staff team and community are understandably shocked and distraught and are thinking of Mrs Byrne’s family, particularly at such a difficult time of the year. As dedicated professionals, staff continue to teach and care for the children, to ensure they have minimal disruption to their routine and the planned Christmas events, which are so important to them; putting the children first just as Mrs Byrne would have wanted. Mrs Byrne was a gifted and inspirational teacher; her humour, generosity and enthusiasm uplifted everyone who was fortunate enough to have known her.”

Children, staff and parents have been supported and the school has set up a room dedicated to Mrs Byrne where the school community may come to reflect, remember and pray for Mrs Byrne and her family.