School serves up excellence on a plate

Schools across Northumberland have been celebrating their meals service in style, with a range of initiatives aimed at highlighting everything that is great about school catering during National School Meals Week and National Roast Dinner Day.

At St Paul’s Primary School in Alnwick, catering manager Carol Riddell and her team served up a great spread featuring roast beef and Yorkshire pud.

Headteacher Maria Wilson said: “We have fantastic meals here every day – cooked by Carol and her team – and this week has been no exception. The value of a good quality school meals can’t be underestimated, having a very significant effects on students’ performance and health.”

Carol has been shortlisted for the Lead Association for Catering in Education North East and Scotland regional school chef of the year competition.