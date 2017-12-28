School leads walk-through Nativity

St Michael’s CofE Primary School led parents and the community in a walk-through Nativity.

It started at the Market Cross where the older children led the readings while the younger ones were dressed up as Mary, Joseph and other main characters from the Nativity story. The procession then moved through Alnwick, stopping at the Hotspur Statue, Alnwick Castle and ending at St Michael’s Church. As well as parents, carers, friends and grandparents, St Michael’s was also joined by members of the community. The Duchess’s Community High School Band performed traditional carols for everyone to sing together.