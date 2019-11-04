School crossing attendant set to start work helping Alnwick pupils across a busy road

A lollipop person is set to start work helping schoolchildren across a busy road in Alnwick.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 4th November 2019, 6:00 am
Crossing South Road in Alnwick.

South Road, near St Paul’s RCVA Primary School, has been without a school crossing attendant for some years.

However, the role has now been filled by Northumberland County Council and the new employee is expected to start on Tuesday, after the half-term holiday.

Coun Gordon Castle, Alnwick county councillor, said: “It’s excellent news. It’s taken a while and a lot of concerns have been raised about children’s safety while there was no attendant.”

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey recently donated 60 high visibility snap bands to pupils at St Paul’s to help them walk to school safely.Eileen Lomax, headteacher, said: “It’s really important to us that our pupils are happy and engaged when they arrive at school and walking is a great way for them to start the day. We want to encourage children and their parents to walk to school.”