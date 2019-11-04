School crossing attendant set to start work helping Alnwick pupils across a busy road

Crossing South Road in Alnwick.

South Road, near St Paul’s RCVA Primary School, has been without a school crossing attendant for some years.

However, the role has now been filled by Northumberland County Council and the new employee is expected to start on Tuesday, after the half-term holiday.

Coun Gordon Castle, Alnwick county councillor, said: “It’s excellent news. It’s taken a while and a lot of concerns have been raised about children’s safety while there was no attendant.”

A crossing guard will help children get to school safely

