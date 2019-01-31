School builds on its early years success

An Alnwick school is building on its success in early years and inviting applications for more two-year-olds.

St Michael’s C of E Primary, on Howling Lane, is welcoming admissions for its new Little Puffins class for two and three-year-olds, which was launched at the beginning of the academic year in September.

And with the closure of Cubs and Kits pre-school at Alnwick’s Sure Start Children’s Centre, in April, the school is hoping it will be able to support families in the area who will be able to accommodate more pupils.

Headteacher Gavin Johnston said: “We are delighted with our Little Puffins class and how well the young children had adapted to school life.

“We were sad to hear that Cubs and Kits is closing and understand the difficulty this may pose to families. But we want parents and carers to know that we will do our best to accommodate any of the children who need a pre-school place.”

The provision for two-year-olds runs for 15 hours per week from 8.30am to 11.30am Monday to Friday.

The school also has places for three and four-year-olds in its nursery class, the seals, which runs for up to 30 hours a week.

Anyone interested in looking around the school or putting their child down for a place should contact St Michael’s Primary School on 01665 602850.

For more information about the school visit www.stmichaelsalnwick.northumberland.sch.uk

The Gazette reported last week that Cubs and Kits will be closing its service at Alnwick’s Children’s Centre as part of a review by Northumberland County Council.

The move to close Cubs and Kits means that a variety of other opportunities will be on offer at the centre.