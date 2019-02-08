School appeals volunteers required

Northumberland County Council is seeking volunteers to serve on school appeals panels.

The role would suit someone with excellent listening skills as well as an ability to put people at ease and assess evidence to determine each appeal. It is unpaid but travel expenses will be reimbursed.

Education Admission Appeals Panels consider appeals made by parents whose children have been refused admission to their preferred school.

Exclusion Independent Review Panels consider appeals by parents or carers whose children have been permanently excluded from school. Each panel is made up of at least three trained members drawn from a pool of volunteers.

Northumberland County Councillors, members or former members of the governing body of the school in question and employees of NCC are not permitted to be on the panel. Email schoolappeals@northumberland.gov.uk or call 01670 622606.