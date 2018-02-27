School all set to host taster morning

Longridge Towers’ junior department is holding a taster morning this weekend.

The event takes place at the independent boarding school, near Berwick, on Saturday, from 9.15am until 12.45pm.

At the taster morning, children from Year 1 to Year 6 will be welcomed by Sarah Maddock, head of the junior department, and will take part in a morning of activities based around arts and crafts, and outdoor and adventurous activities.

This will provide opportunities for pupils to use the school’s facilities including the dining room, where they will have a typical school lunch.

For parents, refreshments will be available in the concert room and there will be opportunities to enjoy guided tours of both the junior and senior departments.

For more information or to book a place, contact the School on 01289 307584 or email mburns@lts.org.uk

Mrs Maddock said: “At Longridge, we celebrate the individual and believe that every child has the right to feel valued.

“We create an atmosphere where children are able to be themselves and be respected for their differences.

“Obviously we want our pupils to get the best possible results academically, but developing social skills such as confidence and compassion are equally if not more important when it comes to making your way in the world after school.”