Scheme to promote county is ‘important’

A scheme designed to promote food and drink from Northumberland has been backed by a senior cabinet minister.

Environment secretary Michael Gove MP said Northumberland County Council’s Produced in Northumberland project was ‘important’ and had the potential to fly the flag for the county around the world.

The Produced in Northumberland scheme, started a few years ago, awards a trademark to producers whose goods are made in the county and also encourages ethical and sustainable production.

Mr Gove was presented with a range of Northumberland goods, including Hepple Gin, Marlish Tonic Water, cheeses, meats and other items, by Conservative council leader Peter Jackson ahead of an exhibition hosted by the council in the House of Commons in May.

Mr Gove said: “It is vital in this period of change for British agriculture that farmers and producers know they have the support of both government and local councils behind them.

“That is why initiatives like Produced in Northumberland are so important.

“I was delighted to receive a small sample of Northumbrian fare and look forward to seeing the impact of the Produced in Northumberland scheme which has the potential to fly the flag for Northumbrian producers all over the world.”

Coun Jackson said that the Produced in Northumberland scheme has already proved popular in the county and was delighted to have the Secretary of State’s backing.

He added: “We are keen to show the world what Northumberland has to offer. We firmly believe our food and drink is fantastic and wanted to prove it to Michael Gove. We look forward to working with him in the future on this scheme and others.”