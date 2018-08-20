Scheme to help young people onto job ladder

AIM North East is offering a range of support programmes, specifically designed for 16 to 24-year-olds, in the areas of Amble, Hadston and Widdrington.

The organisation will work on a one-to-one basis outside traditional education environments and make contact on a weekly basis to discuss opportunities and progression.

AIM will help to secure short work-experience opportunities to allow each individual to experience their chosen role and make an informed decision.

Once a sector has been chosen, AIM will support each individual through short courses relevant to their chosen career and guide them through the next stages to move into employment.

AIM has employers waiting to offer a day in the life experience in hair and beauty, hospitality and catering and administration, and will work to find other sectors as necessary.

Assistance will be offered for travel and interview clothes, among other things. Clients will leave with a portfolio to support them into further education, training or employment. For details, call 01670 761537, selecting option 2.