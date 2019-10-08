Scare Zone and Garden of Screams - what to expect from Alnwick Garden this Halloween
Have you got what it takes to scare the living daylights out of visitors to The Alnwick Garden this Hallowe’en?
The venue is expecting more than 10,000 visitors to this year’s event – and has promised it will be bigger, better and scarier than ever before!
“It will be spookier, scarier and more blood curdling than your wildest dreams could even imagine,” said an Alnwick Garden spokesman.
However, they need volunteers to help horrify with its Garden of Screams and has issued a casting call for anyone interested to get in touch.
Visitors who enter The Scare Zone will see the Labyrinth like never before and once you have seen it, it will never be unseen. Think of things that go bump in the night but multiply it by 10. And then more.
The Scare Garden Spooky Walk will see the picturesque Garden change after dark from a once beautiful and enchanted place into a hideous zombie infested realm of despair. Are you brave enough to venture into the dark and find the zombies to lurk behind the trees?
Over 12s can experience The Garden of Screams after dark. It is on from 5pm to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday, October 26-27 and from 5.30pm to 9pm from October 28-31. Please note that this is a ticketed event, separate to general Garden admission. Price: £8 per personYounger children can take part in the Ghoulish Garden trail between October 19-31 from 11am to 5.30pm. Free with garden entry.To apply and find out more please email nicola.jones@alnwickgarden.com