Saying a fond farewell to market traders

Alnwick Markets has bid farewell to a pair of long-running traders.

Billy Smith and Maggie Stephenson of B & M Fruit and Veg have been regulars in the town for four years.

Billy also traded in Alnwick for six years prior to joining Maggie. As well as fruit and veg, they sold seasonal cards and decorations, while Billy’s distinctive baritone cry was a familiar part of the Saturday soundscape in Alnwick.

They gave up their pitch as they can now trade closer to home.

Markets manager Dawn Watts said that they will be missed. She added: “They leave a big gap which we are anxious to fill. Watch our Facebook page for further news.”