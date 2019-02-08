Say it with cheese – not flowers – this Valentine’s Day

Forget the flowers and say cheese this Valentine’s Day.

Doddington Dairy, near Wooler, has launched a new cheese to appeal to the romantic natures in food lovers everywhere.

Named the Little Darling, it is descended from the full-sized Darling Blue, from the Doddington range.

It is a limited edition, handmade and creamy cheese with a naturally moulded rind, matured for between two and three months.

Owner Jackie Maxwell said: “It really is a Little Darling and a cheese that I hope will tickle the taste buds and add some flavour to many people’s Valentine’s Day.”