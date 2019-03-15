Sarah lands a rural role

A property specialist has appointed a new dedicated farms and estates agent to help landowners buy and sell land across the North.

Sarah Parsons has joined Strutt & Parker’s Morpeth office to develop the estates and farm agency department.

She has moved from Strutt & Parker’s head office in London, and has 13 years of experience dealing with the sale, purchase and valuation of farms and estates, both on the open market and privately.

She said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work in the north of England, it feels like a return to my home turf as I was born and raised in north Northumberland. I’m passionate about this area and all that it offers. The region has it all as far as farmland is concerned, from prime grade 1 arable land through to heather moorland and much in-between.

“The wide variation in land types does mean that there is also a wide variation in land prices, but that is where a company like Strutt & Parker – which can draw on specialist teams in planning and development, farming and land management – can help to get the best results.

“For example, we may advise a landowner not to sell immediately and investigate ways to add value to the farm or estate, or highlight where there is potential to do so, which means even if people don’t want to embark on a project themselves they can share in the uplift in value.”