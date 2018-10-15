Sara’s charity swim on behalf of friend

A recruitment specialist swam a mile to raise much-needed cash for an ovarian cancer charity, after her friend was recently diagnosed with the condition.

Sara Eke, from Rock, was inspired to plunge headlong into her fund-raising efforts on behalf of her long-time mate, Jane Carr, from Tynemouth.

Sara, a keen sailor based in Amble, often passes Coquet Island on her way out to sea, which is why she had the idea to swim the distance between Amble and Coquet Island in a swimming pool to raise funds for ovarian cancer charity, The Eve Appeal.

Her 150-length swim at the Village Farm Health Club, in Shillbottle, raised more than £1,000 and helped highlight awareness for the often symptomless ovarian cancer.

Sara’s friend Jane was very impressed with her friend’s dedication and support and attended the swim to cheer her on.

Jane said: “I know Sara has put a lot of training into doing the swim. She’s received donations from the people who live in Rock, her family and business associates too and I’d like to thank them all for their generosity.”

Sara, who completed the one-mile swim in 45 minutes, said: “It was tougher than I expected but I kept thinking about all of the people who had put their faith in me by sponsoring me. I’m so pleased to have been able to help this wonderful charity.”

When she’s not swimming, her business, Sara Eke Recruitment, specialises in handling vacancies for permanent and interim positions all over the UK with many of her customers being located in her native Northumberland.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sara-eke to sponsor Sara.