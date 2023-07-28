Parkdean Resorts, the park’s owner, had applied to build an outdoor swimming pool and its associated changing rooms, a plant room, and change the landscaping.

According to the plans, the pool will be the key feature of a ‘social hub’ for the park, which will include an extended restaurant and junior play area, and will sit alongside the ‘activity hub’, which incorporates an existing bungee trampoline, adventure golf, and high ropes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Town Council has supported the plans, saying the council would “welcome and support the investment” in the facilities.

Sandy Bay Holiday Park near Newbiggin. (Photo by Parkdean)

The planning officer’s report on the decision said: “The proposal would raise the attraction of the existing site and therefore improve the chances of greater economic input into the locality, thereby increasing the opportunity for job creation and retention.”