Sandy Bay Holiday Park in Northumberland granted planning permission for new swimming pool and facilities
Parkdean Resorts, the park’s owner, had applied to build an outdoor swimming pool and its associated changing rooms, a plant room, and change the landscaping.
According to the plans, the pool will be the key feature of a ‘social hub’ for the park, which will include an extended restaurant and junior play area, and will sit alongside the ‘activity hub’, which incorporates an existing bungee trampoline, adventure golf, and high ropes.
Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Town Council has supported the plans, saying the council would “welcome and support the investment” in the facilities.
The planning officer’s report on the decision said: “The proposal would raise the attraction of the existing site and therefore improve the chances of greater economic input into the locality, thereby increasing the opportunity for job creation and retention.”
The officer decided the development was in keeping with the existing park, and so “would accord with relevant policy.”