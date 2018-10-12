Sanctuary recruiting more volunteers to help out at kennels

SHAK is looking to recruit more volunteers to lend a hand in its kennels.

Founder Stephen Wylie said: “A couple of voluntary positions have become available at our kennels near Alnwick, so we are looking to attract some more people to work alongside our existing team.

“These positions are completely voluntary and are minimum three-hour slots anywhere between 8am and 5pm, seven days a week.

“They consist of kennel cleaning, general house keeping, dog walking and, once trained, assisting in helping us work on the wide range of issues that come hand-in hand with our dogs.

“We can only take on over 18s and own transport is essential.

“These are not temporary placements and we do not offer work experience positions. We believe that our dogs need long-term commitment to be able to start building relationships with people again.”

For an application form, email office@shak.org.uk