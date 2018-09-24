Sales director makes it onto ‘inspiring’ list

The sales director of a Northumberland-based ice-drinks company has been named in a prestigious list which recognises inspiring individuals running the UK’s most successful medium-sized firms.

Michael Reid, of Polar Krush – located at Wansbeck Business Park, in Ashington – features in the national LDC’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders series.

It celebrates and commends the ambition and commitment across a range of sectors, highlighting the most dynamic leaders across the board.

Michael was recognised in the Thinking Big category, which showcased leaders who weren’t afraid of big aspirations.

He said: “To be recognised in a national award’s Top 50 is something I’m incredibly proud of and it’s something which certainly puts the North East on the map.

“When I first joined Polar Krush, exports made up just seven per cent of the business. Now we cover most of mainland Europe and our first order has just shipped to Australia.

“I have been acknowledged as one of the UK’s most ambitious business leaders and with our serious momentum in overseas markets, the sky really is the limit. We’re also on track for having our best year yet, recently recording a 60 per cent increase in sales over the summer period alone.”

There were more than 400 entries from business leaders across the UK and Michael was among the first 10 ambitious leaders to be announced.

Continuing its success, Polar Krush has also made it onto this year’s Fastest 50, an initiative run by Ward Hadaway, which recognises outstanding business achievements by companies across the North East.

For more details, visit www.polarkrush.co.uk