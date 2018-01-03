Sainsbury’s urges people to recycle cards to help forests

Sainsbury’s Alnwick is providing an in-store Christmas card recycling service to support the Forest Stewardship Council UK (FSC UK) to help protect the world’s forests.

Until Monday, customers can recycle their Christmas cards via a collection point at the front entrance of store.

Online customers can have their cards collected from their homes when they receive their online shop.

Sainsbury’s will recycle all collected Christmas cards and make a donation to FSC UK.

Last year, customers donated more than 98 tonnes of cards.

Alnwick store manager Gerry Storey said: “We’ve always had a brilliant response from customers and we hope to collect even more cards this year.”