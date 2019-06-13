Supermarket staff are set to give the Northumberland coast a helping hand.

The Alnwick branch of Sainsbury’s is celebrating the company’s 150th birthday by volunteering in the local community.

Staff from the store will be invited to participate in practical conservation tasks with environmental group Coast Care between Amble and Berwick.

Store manager Gerry Storey said: “We’re really excited to be helping a local cause so close to our hearts – it’s a great way for our colleagues to come together and support the community. It’s so important for us to give back to our local community and what

better time than in our 150th year.”

A Coast Care spokesman added: “Having colleagues volunteer with us has really made a difference and we appreciate the time given to such an important cause.

“Coast Care aims to engage with up to 2,000 people by April 2020 and having Sainsbury’s Alnwick store contribute 150 days of their staff’s time is truly amazing.

“We look forward to having their staff join us on future task days and working together to make a difference forever.”

The team will be working on various sites across the project area to assist with conservation efforts, which will include activities such as; beach cleans, grassland management, habitat creation, removing invasive species, dune restoration and improving accessibility.

The supermarket’s celebrations include 150 days of volunteering across the country.

Thousands of staff across the UK are participating in the campaign, which includes supporting causes as diverse as local youth groups, elderly care homes, sports teams, community gardens and even bunny sanctuaries.

All the initiatives supported were chosen by the teams for each store and reflect the values held by the business as well as the local communities in which the stores play a part.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “In this landmark year, we want to give back to the communities we have been a part of for a century and half and bring them into the celebrations.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the impact these 150 days has on the people we care about.”