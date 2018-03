Sainsbury’s, in Alnwick, has celebrated its 10th birthday.

The store marked the milestone with this eye-catching cake (pictured above), made by The Farm Bakery, and staff had a party at Alnwick Rugby Club.

Tomorrow, to raise money for Sports Relief, Alnwick woman Jane Hardy, and a number of staff, will be braving an ice bath in the foyer of the Alnwick Sainsbury’s shop at 2pm. A member of staff will also be voted to endure an ice-bucket challenge.