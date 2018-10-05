Sainsbury’s doing its bit to support campaign

An Alnwick supermarket will be holding autism-friendly shopping sessions next week.

Sainsbury’s, on Willowburn Avenue, will be making the store less intimidating for those who have the condition.

The shop’s autism hour initiative will take place on Monday (9am to 10am), Wednesday (4pm to 5pm) and Friday, October 12 (7pm to 8pm).

During this time, noise will be reduced in the shop. Colleagues will also be given the chance to understand more about autism.

It is part of the National Autistic Society’s week-long awareness campaign.

An Alnwick Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “Following on from the success of last year’s autism hour, we’re proud to be supporting National Autistic Society’s awareness campaign, which takes place from Saturday to Saturday, October 13.

“We want all of our customers to feel comfortable shopping in our stores.

“However, 64 per cent of autistic people avoid shops because the noise, smells, bright lights and crowds can be daunting.”

l Pets at Home, Alnwick, is also holding an Autism Hour during the first hour of trading on Saturday, October 13.