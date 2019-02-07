Safety campaign continues, 10 years after the tragic loss of Eilidh

Eilidh Cairns, right, tragically died on February 5, 2009, in a cycling accident in London.

The 30-year-old, who grew up in the Ellingham area and was schooled in Alnwick, was struck by a lorry.

Eilidh Cairns

Driver Joao Correia-Lopes was fined £200 for driving without corrected vision when his truck ran over Eilidh as she was cycling to work.

A condition of his sentence was to wear glasses while behind the wheel, but he was allowed to continue driving with just three penalty points imposed on his licence.

In 2012, at Isleworth Crown Court in London, he was sent to prison for causing the death by dangerous driving of 97-year-old Nora Gutmann, who he hit with his truck while she was on a pedestrian crossing outside Madame Tussaud’s in Marylebone Road, London. He was also banned from driving for six years.

The court heard that Correia-Lopes had been involved in at least three other collisions between Miss Cairns’ death and that of Mrs Gutmann.