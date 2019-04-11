Running Fox all set to open in third village

Award-winning café The Running Fox is opening its third site in north Northumberland tomorrow (Friday, April 12), which will result in five new full-time jobs.
The dog-friendly premises is in the former function room at the Farriers Arms pub in Shilbottle, adding to the existing sites in Felton and Longframlington.
It will have a 50-seater café and a retail area stocking local produce.
