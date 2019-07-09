Runner, 71, airlifted to hospital after taking ill during fell race
A 71-year old runner had to be airlifted and taken to hospital after taking ill during a fell race.
On Saturday, July 6 2019, the Northumberland National Park Moutain Rescue Team (NNPMRT) provided rescue cover for the Chevy Chase, a fell race organised by Wooler Running Club.
The race, which takes place in Northumberland National Park, is in its 63rd year and is hugely popular among local runners and those from further afield. Whilst providing cover, the NNPMRT medics dealt with three runners who suffered a range of injuries, from a lower arm to lower leg injuries.
The final call came as the race was drawing to a close, when a 71-year old competitor became very unwell on the final leg. He was initially treated by a team medic but it became apparent that he would not be able to continue and needed to be evacuated from near Hedgehope Hill, which is three miles from the Scottish border.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The injured runner was assessed by a team doctor and given the potential seriousness of the situation, it was decided to request an immediate air evacuation. An HM Coastguard helicopter, was sent from Prestwick, in Scotland.
The incident involved 29 team members for six hours.
The casualty was flown to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, at Cramlington, where after a series of tests, he was discharged later that evening. He is firmly on the road to recovery.
The NNPMRT provides a search and rescue service in the Northumbria Police area. The operational area covers 2,159 square miles.