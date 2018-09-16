RUN: Improving life for diabetics

Congratulations to all of the amazing runners who made this year’s Great North Run such a huge success.

And a special thank you to the 370 brave runners who took part on behalf of Diabetes UK.

Huge thanks also to the Team Diabetes UK supporters who were out in force to cheer their heroes to the finish line.

Around 57,000 people completed the 13.1-mile course, which took in views of the iconic Tyne Bridge, the tilting Millennium Bridge and The Sage in Gateshead.

The money raised by our amazing runners will help to make life better for the 4.6 million people living with diabetes in the UK.

Diabetes is a serious condition and if not managed properly it can lead to major complications, such as amputation, heart disease and blindness.

This support has helped us move closer to our vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm.

Anyone interested in taking on a fund-raising challenge with Team Diabetes UK, whether running cycling, swimming or walking, can visit www.diabetes.org.uk/events

Tyler Anderson,

Diabetes UK Regional Fund-Raiser